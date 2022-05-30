HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.55 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for HomeTrust Bancshares’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.58 and the lowest is $0.52. HomeTrust Bancshares posted earnings of $0.50 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that HomeTrust Bancshares will report full year earnings of $2.36 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.16 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover HomeTrust Bancshares.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $35.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.69 million. HomeTrust Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 14.30%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HTBI shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on HomeTrust Bancshares from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HomeTrust Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

HTBI opened at $26.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $421.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 0.64. HomeTrust Bancshares has a 12 month low of $24.92 and a 12 month high of $32.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.94.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. HomeTrust Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.09%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTBI. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in HomeTrust Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in HomeTrust Bancshares by 129.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 128.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 96.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $116,000. 67.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations.

