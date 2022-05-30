Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.45-$3.45 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HMN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Horace Mann Educators from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 6th.

NYSE:HMN traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $41.09. 17,142 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 234,544. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.24 and a 200 day moving average of $39.66. Horace Mann Educators has a 12 month low of $36.21 and a 12 month high of $42.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.54.

Horace Mann Educators ( NYSE:HMN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $346.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.80 million. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Horace Mann Educators will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Horace Mann Educators’s payout ratio is currently 45.55%.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Bradley acquired 5,000 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.96 per share, with a total value of $189,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $284,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 38,359 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,605,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,055 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,590,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Horace Mann Educators by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,567 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter.

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits. The company underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines auto and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which include cancer, heart, hospital, supplemental disability, and accident coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products comprising whole life and term, as well as indexed universal life insurance products.

