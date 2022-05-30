Horizon Global Co. (NYSE:HZN) Short Interest Update

Horizon Global Co. (NYSE:HZN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 98,900 shares, a decline of 25.8% from the April 30th total of 133,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In related news, Director John C. Kennedy acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.83 per share, with a total value of $28,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 864,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,445,711.47. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Frederick Barrett purchased 114,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.48 per share, with a total value of $283,960.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,430,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,027,709.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 163,200 shares of company stock valued at $470,437 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 19.82% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HZN. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Horizon Global by 71.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 19,644 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Horizon Global by 873.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 4,229 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Global by 1.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 181,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Horizon Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Horizon Global by 191.1% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 539,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,794,000 after acquiring an additional 354,282 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Horizon Global in a research note on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE HZN traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $2.43. 1 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,353. Horizon Global has a 12 month low of $2.15 and a 12 month high of $10.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.93.

Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $164.27 million during the quarter.

Horizon Global Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of towing, trailering, cargo management, and other related accessory products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Horizon Americas and Horizon Europe-Africa. The company provides towing products, such as hitches/tow bars, fifth wheels, gooseneck hitches, weight distribution systems, brake controllers, wiring harnesses, draw bars, ball mounts, crossbars, security products, and other towing accessories.

