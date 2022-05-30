Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $100.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.44% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Horizon’s earnings and revenues beat estimates in Q1. The company got a big boost with the approval for Tepezza for treating Thyroid Eye Disease (TED). Tepezza has also seen a strong relaunch as well as continued growth after a temporary short-term disruption in the supply. This is a positive. Krystexxa promise growth as well. Horizon is working on label expansion for several of its drugs, including Tepezza and Krystexxa, which is likely to further boost sales upon potential approval. Strategic acquisitions and efforts to develop its pipeline are impressive too. However, Horizon faces intense competition in its targeted markets for most of its marketed drugs, which is a concern. It is also facing adverse effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has affected sales. Shares have outperformed the industry year to date.”

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.40.

Shares of NASDAQ HZNP traded up $4.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $94.84. 174,871 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,831,885. The firm has a market cap of $21.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.11. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a twelve month low of $82.51 and a twelve month high of $120.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.19. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 22.87% and a return on equity of 32.08%. The firm had revenue of $885.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 158.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 460,549 shares in the company, valued at $41,449,410. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 17,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,584,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 460,549 shares in the company, valued at $41,449,410. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 554,311 shares of company stock worth $59,776,885. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 11.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 753,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,572,000 after acquiring an additional 76,061 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 88.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after buying an additional 8,496 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 27.6% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 2,868 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC grew its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 10.4% during the third quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 79,767 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,738,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 7.7% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 5,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 88.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

