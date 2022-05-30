Hoshizaki Co. (OTCMKTS:HSHIF) Short Interest Up 38.2% in May

Hoshizaki Co. (OTCMKTS:HSHIF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 99,500 shares, an increase of 38.2% from the April 30th total of 72,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 995.0 days.

OTCMKTS:HSHIF remained flat at $$64.00 during trading hours on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.46. Hoshizaki has a 52 week low of $64.00 and a 52 week high of $64.00.

Shares of Hoshizaki are scheduled to split on Wednesday, June 29th. The 2-1 split was announced on Wednesday, June 29th. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, June 29th.

Hoshizaki Corporation researches, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial kitchen appliances and equipment worldwide. It offers ice machines; refrigerators and freezers; commercial, rack conveyor, and commercial instrument dishwashers; tea, cold drink, cubelet ice, liquid, draft beer and other dispensers; and steam convection ovens, electrolyzed water generators, sushi cases, display cases, electromagnetic cookers, blast chiller and schock freezers, etc.

