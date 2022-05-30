HSBC (LON:HSBA) Given a GBX 570 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Rese…

HSBC (LON:HSBA – Get Rating) has been assigned a GBX 570 ($7.17) price objective by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese… in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Rese…’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 710 ($8.93) price target on HSBC in a report on Monday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of HSBC from GBX 540 ($6.80) to GBX 550 ($6.92) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group set a GBX 640 ($8.05) price target on shares of HSBC in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 735 ($9.25) price target on shares of HSBC in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 574 ($7.22) price target on shares of HSBC in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 579.42 ($7.29).

LON:HSBA traded down GBX 5.80 ($0.07) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 526.60 ($6.63). 19,371,243 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,345,992. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 512.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 493.62. HSBC has a 52 week low of GBX 358.45 ($4.51) and a 52 week high of GBX 567.20 ($7.14). The stock has a market capitalization of £105.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.55.

In other HSBC news, insider Carolyn Fairbairn purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 501 ($6.30) per share, for a total transaction of £75,150 ($94,563.99). Also, insider Ewen Stevenson sold 57,884 shares of HSBC stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 488 ($6.14), for a total value of £282,473.92 ($355,447.24).

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

