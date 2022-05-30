HSBC (LON:HSBA) Given a GBX 570 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Rese…

HSBC (LON:HSBA – Get Rating) received a GBX 570 ($7.17) price objective from equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Rese… in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Rese…’s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.24% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on HSBA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on HSBC from GBX 500 ($6.29) to GBX 570 ($7.17) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on HSBC from GBX 550 ($6.92) to GBX 590 ($7.42) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 515 ($6.48) price target on HSBC in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 579.42 ($7.29).

Shares of HSBA stock traded down GBX 5.80 ($0.07) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 526.60 ($6.63). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,371,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,345,992. The company has a market cap of £105.98 billion and a PE ratio of 11.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 512.39 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 493.62. HSBC has a 52 week low of GBX 358.45 ($4.51) and a 52 week high of GBX 567.20 ($7.14).

In other HSBC news, insider Carolyn Fairbairn bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 501 ($6.30) per share, with a total value of £75,150 ($94,563.99). Also, insider Ewen Stevenson sold 57,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 488 ($6.14), for a total value of £282,473.92 ($355,447.24).

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

