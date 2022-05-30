HSBC (LON:HSBA) PT Raised to GBX 570

HSBC (LON:HSBA – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 500 ($6.29) to GBX 570 ($7.17) in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.14% from the company’s previous close.

HSBA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 574 ($7.22) price objective on shares of HSBC in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group set a GBX 640 ($8.05) price objective on shares of HSBC in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 735 ($9.25) price objective on shares of HSBC in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 710 ($8.93) target price on shares of HSBC in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 560 ($7.05) target price on shares of HSBC in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 573.58 ($7.22).

Shares of HSBA opened at GBX 527.10 ($6.63) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 512.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 493.62. HSBC has a 1-year low of GBX 358.45 ($4.51) and a 1-year high of GBX 567.20 ($7.14). The stock has a market cap of £106.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57.

In other HSBC news, insider Ewen Stevenson sold 57,884 shares of HSBC stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 488 ($6.14), for a total value of £282,473.92 ($355,447.24). Also, insider Carolyn Fairbairn purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 501 ($6.30) per share, for a total transaction of £75,150 ($94,563.99).

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

