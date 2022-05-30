Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II (NASDAQ:HCIIW) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II (NASDAQ:HCIIW – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a growth of 36.8% from the April 30th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:HCIIW traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.21. 1,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,552. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II has a 12 month low of $0.09 and a 12 month high of $1.45.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II stock. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II (NASDAQ:HCIIW – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 175,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.
