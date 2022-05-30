i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.40-$1.47 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $300.00 million-$312.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $299.53 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:IIIV opened at $23.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. i3 Verticals has a 52-week low of $17.80 and a 52-week high of $32.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.22.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.26. i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 8.01% and a negative net margin of 4.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that i3 Verticals will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on IIIV. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on i3 Verticals from $24.50 to $26.50 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered i3 Verticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded i3 Verticals from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.70.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IIIV. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in i3 Verticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in i3 Verticals by 177.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in i3 Verticals by 440.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 3,592 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in i3 Verticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in i3 Verticals by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.21% of the company’s stock.

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments. The company offers payment processing services that enables clients to accept electronic payments, facilitating the exchange of funds and transaction data between clients, financial institutions, and payment networks.

