iA Financial Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) Short Interest Down 23.7% in May

iA Financial Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:IAFNF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 250,900 shares, a drop of 23.7% from the April 30th total of 328,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 278.8 days.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IAFNF. CIBC lowered iA Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$94.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$89.00 to C$88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$94.00 to C$89.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on iA Financial from C$96.00 to C$86.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.39.

Shares of IAFNF stock opened at $50.84 on Monday. iA Financial has a 1 year low of $45.27 and a 1 year high of $66.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.96.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Other segments.

