IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG – Get Rating) (NYSE:IAG) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$3.14.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of IAMGOLD from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$2.75 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Cormark reduced their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from C$4.50 to C$3.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. National Bankshares downgraded shares of IAMGOLD from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$5.50 to C$3.25 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of IAMGOLD to a “sell” rating and set a C$2.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from C$6.50 to C$5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

In related news, Senior Officer Peter Gordon Stothart purchased 22,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$4.28 per share, with a total value of C$94,403.96. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 438,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,875,611.56. Also, Senior Officer Timothy Bradburn sold 74,794 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.30, for a total transaction of C$321,614.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$72,240.

IAMGOLD stock opened at C$2.87 on Monday. IAMGOLD has a twelve month low of C$2.52 and a twelve month high of C$4.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.69 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.76. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.37 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.25.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America, South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa; and Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 586 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada.

