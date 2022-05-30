iBio, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) Short Interest Up 35.8% in May

iBio, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,470,000 shares, a growth of 35.8% from the April 30th total of 13,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,430,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.6 days. Currently, 8.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iBio by 14.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,100,969 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,347,000 after buying an additional 528,284 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in iBio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of iBio by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 207,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iBio by 165.1% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 235,580 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 146,715 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of iBio during the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on IBIO shares. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price on shares of iBio in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised iBio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th.

IBIO stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $0.26. The company had a trading volume of 155,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,354,858. iBio has a 1 year low of $0.22 and a 1 year high of $1.76. The firm has a market cap of $56.72 million, a P/E ratio of -1.73 and a beta of -4.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 6.89 and a current ratio of 7.28.

iBio, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides contract development and manufacturing services to collaborators and third-party customers in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Biopharmaceuticals and Bioprocessing. Its lead therapeutic candidate is IBIO-100 that is being advanced for investigational new drug development for the treatment of systemic scleroderma and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

