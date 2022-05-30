ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) Short Interest Update

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,820,000 shares, a drop of 27.5% from the April 30th total of 45,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.
Shares of IBN traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $19.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 463,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,059,208. ICICI Bank has a 12-month low of $16.36 and a 12-month high of $22.34. The stock has a market cap of $67.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.93 and its 200 day moving average is $19.56.
ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter. ICICI Bank had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 22.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ICICI Bank will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on ICICI Bank in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
ICICI Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)
ICICI Bank Limited provides various banking products and financial services in India and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, Other Banking, Life insurance, General insurance, and Others segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, and other accounts; and fixed, recurring, and security deposits.
