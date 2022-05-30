IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA) Short Interest Up 42.9% in May

IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, an increase of 42.9% from the April 30th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in IDEX Biometrics ASA stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA – Get Rating) by 1,539.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,639 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in IDEX Biometrics ASA were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
IDBA stock opened at $10.00 on Monday. IDEX Biometrics ASA has a fifty-two week low of $7.78 and a fifty-two week high of $31.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.69. The stock has a market cap of $135.01 million, a PE ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 2.49.
About IDEX Biometrics ASA (Get Rating)
IDEX Biometrics ASA engages in the design, development, and sale of fingerprint authentication solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company's fingerprint authentication solutions are used primarily in contactless financial payment, access control, and smart cards, as well as card-based devices for the storage of digital currencies.
