IG Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IGACW) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

IG Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IGACW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,100 shares, a decline of 24.8% from the April 30th total of 38,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of IGACW remained flat at $$0.17 during midday trading on Monday. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,489. IG Acquisition has a 52 week low of $0.13 and a 52 week high of $1.20.

