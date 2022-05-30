Iida Group Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ANTOF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Iida Group Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ANTOF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 364,900 shares, a decline of 24.2% from the April 30th total of 481,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Iida Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

Get Iida Group alerts:

ANTOF remained flat at $18.02 during trading on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of 18.02. Iida Group has a fifty-two week low of 18.02 and a fifty-two week high of 24.75.

Iida Group Holdings Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, planning, design, construction, sale, and after-sales service of detached houses and house condominiums in Japan. It is also involved in the contract construction, real estate brokerage, laminated timber manufacture and pre-cut processing, window glass manufacture and sale, resort operation, travel agency, finance and insurance, housing land development, groundwork, water supply, and drainage businesses.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Iida Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iida Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.