Iida Group Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ANTOF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Iida Group Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ANTOF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 364,900 shares, a decline of 24.2% from the April 30th total of 481,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Iida Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.
ANTOF remained flat at $18.02 during trading on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of 18.02. Iida Group has a fifty-two week low of 18.02 and a fifty-two week high of 24.75.
Iida Group Holdings Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, planning, design, construction, sale, and after-sales service of detached houses and house condominiums in Japan. It is also involved in the contract construction, real estate brokerage, laminated timber manufacture and pre-cut processing, window glass manufacture and sale, resort operation, travel agency, finance and insurance, housing land development, groundwork, water supply, and drainage businesses.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Iida Group (ANTOF)
- Sonos Stock Sounds Cheap Down Here
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Iida Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iida Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.