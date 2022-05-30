Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $151.68 Million

Analysts predict that Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Get Rating) will post $151.68 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Immatics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $139.64 million and the highest is $163.72 million. Immatics posted sales of $8.92 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,600.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Immatics will report full-year sales of $184.42 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $181.57 million to $189.44 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $40.39 million, with estimates ranging from $39.13 million to $41.64 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Immatics.
Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($2.24). The company had revenue of $17.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.78 million. Immatics had a negative net margin of 260.05% and a negative return on equity of 154.19%.
IMTX stock opened at $7.30 on Monday. Immatics has a 12 month low of $5.75 and a 12 month high of $16.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.45. The stock has a market cap of $459.24 million, a PE ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 0.38.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Immatics by 4,039.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 40,390 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Immatics in the second quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Immatics by 6.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155 shares in the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new stake in Immatics in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,401,000. Finally, Copernicus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Immatics in the third quarter valued at approximately $130,000. 36.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Immatics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct treatment modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.
