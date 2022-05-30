Immuneering Co. (NASDAQ:IMRX) Short Interest Update

Immuneering Co. (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800,000 shares, a decrease of 24.4% from the April 30th total of 2,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 164,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.9 days. Currently, 9.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In related news, Director Laurie Keating bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ann E. Berman purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.40 per share, with a total value of $38,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 21,451 shares of company stock worth $123,501.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IMRX. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Immuneering in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Immuneering in the third quarter worth about $33,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Immuneering by 81.8% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,656 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Immuneering by 111.1% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 4,964 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Immuneering in the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. 47.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMRX traded up $0.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.62. The stock had a trading volume of 2,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,554. Immuneering has a 12-month low of $3.74 and a 12-month high of $33.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.58.

Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.60 million. Immuneering had a negative net margin of 2,651.85% and a negative return on equity of 38.00%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Immuneering will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Immuneering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Immuneering in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.13.

Immuneering Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the oncology and neuroscience product candidates. Its lead product candidates include IMM-1-104, a dual-MEK inhibitor to treat patients with cancer, including pancreatic, melanoma, colorectal, and non-small cell lung cancer caused by mutations of RAS and/or RAF; and IMM-6-415 to treat solid tumors.

