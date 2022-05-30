Imperial Helium Corp. (OTCMKTS:IMPHF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Imperial Helium Corp. (OTCMKTS:IMPHF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,800 shares, a drop of 21.3% from the April 30th total of 50,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 179,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

IMPHF stock opened at $0.14 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.16. Imperial Helium has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $0.40.

Imperial Helium Corp. acquires, explores, and develops helium resources located in North America. The company was formerly known as Rio Minera Capital Inc and changed its name to Imperial Helium Corp. in November 2019. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

