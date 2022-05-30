Imperial Helium Corp. (OTCMKTS:IMPHF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Imperial Helium Corp. (OTCMKTS:IMPHF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,800 shares, a drop of 21.3% from the April 30th total of 50,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 179,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
IMPHF stock opened at $0.14 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.16. Imperial Helium has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $0.40.
