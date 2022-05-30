Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800,000 shares, an increase of 35.5% from the April 30th total of 4,280,000 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 599,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.7 days.

IMO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. CIBC raised their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$60.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$65.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Imperial Oil from C$65.00 to C$71.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Imperial Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.71.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IMO. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Imperial Oil in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Imperial Oil in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Imperial Oil in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,268 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. 20.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN IMO traded up $1.81 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $55.91. 44,588 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 567,348. The firm has a market cap of $37.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Imperial Oil has a 52 week low of $23.94 and a 52 week high of $56.43.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The energy company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.03). Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 1.81%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. Analysts forecast that Imperial Oil will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.2648 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 164.62%.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

