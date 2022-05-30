INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT) Short Interest Up 36.8% in May

INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 157,400 shares, an increase of 36.8% from the April 30th total of 115,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.1 days.

In other INDUS Realty Trust news, major shareholder Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc acquired 5,934 shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $71.98 per share, for a total transaction of $427,129.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 104,410 shares of company stock valued at $7,503,716. Company insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in INDUS Realty Trust by 142.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in INDUS Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in INDUS Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in INDUS Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in INDUS Realty Trust by 533.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. 66.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of INDUS Realty Trust from $85.00 to $81.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of INDUS Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.50.

Shares of INDT traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $63.25. 446 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,607. INDUS Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $60.03 and a 52 week high of $82.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.42. The firm has a market cap of $644.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.51 and a beta of 0.83.

INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter. INDUS Realty Trust had a net margin of 34.68% and a return on equity of 5.05%. The company had revenue of $11.66 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. INDUS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.06%.

INDUS Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate business principally engaged in developing, acquiring, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. INDUS owns 41 buildings totaling approximately 4.6 million square feet (4.2 million of which is industrial/warehouse space) in Connecticut, Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Florida in addition to over 3,400 acres of undeveloped land.

