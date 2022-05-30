INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT) Short Interest Up 36.8% in May

INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 157,400 shares, an increase of 36.8% from the April 30th total of 115,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.1 days.
In other INDUS Realty Trust news, major shareholder Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc acquired 5,934 shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $71.98 per share, for a total transaction of $427,129.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 104,410 shares of company stock valued at $7,503,716. Company insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in INDUS Realty Trust by 142.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in INDUS Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in INDUS Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in INDUS Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in INDUS Realty Trust by 533.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. 66.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of INDT traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $63.25. 446 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,607. INDUS Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $60.03 and a 52 week high of $82.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.42. The firm has a market cap of $644.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.51 and a beta of 0.83.
INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter. INDUS Realty Trust had a net margin of 34.68% and a return on equity of 5.05%. The company had revenue of $11.66 million for the quarter.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. INDUS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.06%.
About INDUS Realty Trust (Get Rating)
INDUS Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate business principally engaged in developing, acquiring, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. INDUS owns 41 buildings totaling approximately 4.6 million square feet (4.2 million of which is industrial/warehouse space) in Connecticut, Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Florida in addition to over 3,400 acres of undeveloped land.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on INDUS Realty Trust (INDT)
- Sonos Stock Sounds Cheap Down Here
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for INDUS Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INDUS Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.