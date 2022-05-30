Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Short Interest Down 25.3% in May

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,630,000 shares, a decline of 25.3% from the April 30th total of 3,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 546,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days. Currently, 4.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 196.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 68.1% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 85.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Industrial Logistics Properties Trust alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ILPT. JMP Securities lowered Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.20.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $15.26. The stock had a trading volume of 15,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,883. The company has a current ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The stock has a market cap of $998.07 million, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.23. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $13.65 and a 12 month high of $28.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.52.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 25th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 22nd. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.67%.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

ILPT is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.