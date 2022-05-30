ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

ING has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of ING Groep from €13.00 ($13.83) to €12.00 ($12.77) in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ING Groep from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of ING Groep from €15.30 ($16.28) to €15.90 ($16.91) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Barclays raised shares of ING Groep from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of ING Groep from €14.50 ($15.43) to €13.00 ($13.83) in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.08.

Shares of NYSE:ING opened at $11.00 on Monday. ING Groep has a one year low of $8.97 and a one year high of $15.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.76.

ING Groep ( NYSE:ING Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. ING Groep had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 7.64%. As a group, research analysts forecast that ING Groep will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ING. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in ING Groep by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of ING Groep by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 16,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ING Groep by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of ING Groep by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 14,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ING Groep by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 262,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,649,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. 9.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Poland, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in six segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line Banking.

