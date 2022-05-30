ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
ING has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of ING Groep from €13.00 ($13.83) to €12.00 ($12.77) in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ING Groep from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of ING Groep from €15.30 ($16.28) to €15.90 ($16.91) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Barclays raised shares of ING Groep from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of ING Groep from €14.50 ($15.43) to €13.00 ($13.83) in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.08.
Shares of NYSE:ING opened at $11.00 on Monday. ING Groep has a one year low of $8.97 and a one year high of $15.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.76.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ING. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in ING Groep by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of ING Groep by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 16,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ING Groep by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of ING Groep by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 14,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ING Groep by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 262,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,649,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. 9.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Poland, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in six segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line Banking.
