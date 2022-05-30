Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,050,000 shares, a growth of 33.9% from the April 30th total of 784,000 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 222,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days.

Shares of NGVT stock traded up $0.40 on Monday, reaching $70.25. 27,174 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,954. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.02. Ingevity has a 1-year low of $56.31 and a 1-year high of $88.58.

Get Ingevity alerts:

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.58. Ingevity had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 32.84%. The firm had revenue of $382.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ingevity will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NGVT shares. StockNews.com downgraded Ingevity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a report on Sunday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Ingevity by 87.6% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Ingevity in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ingevity by 521.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Ingevity during the first quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingevity during the third quarter worth about $230,000. 96.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ingevity (Get Rating)

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ingevity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingevity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.