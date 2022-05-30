InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $74.80.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on INMD shares. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of InMode from $82.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of InMode in a report on Monday, April 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of InMode from $72.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded InMode from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Shares of INMD opened at $26.64 on Monday. InMode has a 1 year low of $20.60 and a 1 year high of $99.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 2.12.

InMode ( NASDAQ:INMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The healthcare company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. InMode had a net margin of 44.79% and a return on equity of 43.98%. The business had revenue of $85.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of InMode during the third quarter worth $40,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of InMode by 540.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 378 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of InMode by 420.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 385 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of InMode during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of InMode by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 500 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.58% of the company’s stock.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

