Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY) Expected to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of ($0.49) Per Share

Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Inozyme Pharma in a report issued on Thursday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Jeong expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.49) for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Inozyme Pharma’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.04) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.68) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.73) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.51) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.70) EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on INZY. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inozyme Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Inozyme Pharma from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.70.

Shares of Inozyme Pharma stock opened at $3.97 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.85. Inozyme Pharma has a twelve month low of $3.54 and a twelve month high of $19.58. The firm has a market cap of $159.19 million, a P/E ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.12.

Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.11.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of INZY. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Inozyme Pharma by 24.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 4,897 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Inozyme Pharma by 10.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 198,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 18,952 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Inozyme Pharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,569,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 1.2% in the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 850,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,852,000 after buying an additional 9,743 shares during the period. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its holdings in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 7.6% in the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 2,344,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,176,000 after buying an additional 165,801 shares during the period.

In other Inozyme Pharma news, Director Robert Lorne Hopfner purchased 1,070,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.69 per share, with a total value of $3,948,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,661,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,819,658.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Longitude Capital Partners Iii bought 1,355,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.69 per share, with a total value of $4,999,950.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,174,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,403,458.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 2,519,850 shares of company stock valued at $9,298,247. 9.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Inozyme Pharma, Inc, a rare disease biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for treating abnormal mineralization impacting the vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INZ-701, a soluble, recombinant protein to treat the rare genetic diseases of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiencies, as well as for the treatment of calciphylaxis.

