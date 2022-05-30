Insider Buying: 5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP) Director Buys 175,000 Shares of Stock

5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP – Get Rating) Director Jean-Marie Bourassa purchased 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$288,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,444,300 shares in the company, valued at C$2,383,095.

VNP traded up C$0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$1.62. 252,257 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,269. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.14. The firm has a market capitalization of C$143.09 million and a PE ratio of -28.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$1.88 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.17. 5N Plus Inc. has a 52 week low of C$1.03 and a 52 week high of C$3.37.

5N Plus (TSE:VNP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$81.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$88.01 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that 5N Plus Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on VNP shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of 5N Plus from C$4.00 to C$3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Desjardins cut shares of 5N Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, National Bankshares cut shares of 5N Plus from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$4.25 to C$2.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

5N Plus Inc produces and sells semiconductors in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Specialty Semiconductors and Performance Material segments. The company offers low melting point alloys, semiconductor compounds and wafers, as well as various chemicals, and metals. It is also involved in manufacture of metallic powders for micro-electronic and manufacturing applications.

