Insider Buying: IntegraFin Holdings plc (LON:IHP) Insider Purchases 15,000 Shares of Stock

IntegraFin Holdings plc (LON:IHP – Get Rating) insider Rita Dhut acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 292 ($3.67) per share, with a total value of £43,800 ($55,115.14).

Shares of LON:IHP opened at GBX 289.20 ($3.64) on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 381.72 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 463.24. IntegraFin Holdings plc has a 12 month low of GBX 281 ($3.54) and a 12 month high of GBX 610.50 ($7.68). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of £958.18 million and a P/E ratio of 18.71.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.20 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a yield of 0.92%. IntegraFin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.55%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on IHP shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 580 ($7.30) price objective on shares of IntegraFin in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 590 ($7.42) price target on shares of IntegraFin in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of IntegraFin from GBX 540 ($6.80) to GBX 480 ($6.04) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of IntegraFin in a research report on Thursday.

IntegraFin Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an investment platform for UK financial advisers and their clients. The company operates Transact platform that delivers an infrastructure, which enables advisers to implement financial plans, as well as provides real-time day-to-day and technical support services, as well as enables advisers to simplify management of the complex investment needs of clients.

