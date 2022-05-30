Insider Buying: Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) Insider Purchases 27,969 Shares of Stock

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR – Get Rating) insider Warren East purchased 27,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 86 ($1.08) per share, for a total transaction of £24,053.34 ($30,267.20).

Warren East also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 5th, Warren East sold 210,515 shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 84 ($1.06), for a total transaction of £176,832.60 ($222,514.91).

On Wednesday, March 16th, Warren East sold 99,007 shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 96 ($1.21), for a total transaction of £95,046.72 ($119,600.76).

Shares of RR opened at GBX 86.91 ($1.09) on Monday. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 77.87 ($0.98) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 161.91 ($2.04). The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 89.56 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 108.14. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.27 billion and a PE ratio of 62.08.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RR. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.01) price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Monday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 110 ($1.38) to GBX 95 ($1.20) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 75 ($0.94) to GBX 70 ($0.88) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rolls-Royce Holdings plc currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 126.80 ($1.60).

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

