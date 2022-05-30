Insider Buying: Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) Insider Purchases 27,969 Shares of Stock

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR – Get Rating) insider Warren East purchased 27,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 86 ($1.08) per share, for a total transaction of £24,053.34 ($30,267.20).
Warren East also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, May 5th, Warren East sold 210,515 shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 84 ($1.06), for a total transaction of £176,832.60 ($222,514.91).
- On Wednesday, March 16th, Warren East sold 99,007 shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 96 ($1.21), for a total transaction of £95,046.72 ($119,600.76).
Shares of RR opened at GBX 86.91 ($1.09) on Monday. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 77.87 ($0.98) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 161.91 ($2.04). The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 89.56 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 108.14. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.27 billion and a PE ratio of 62.08.
Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.
