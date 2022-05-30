Insider Buying: Rotork plc (LON:ROR) Insider Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

Rotork plc (LON:ROR – Get Rating) insider Peter Dilnot purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 267 ($3.36) per share, with a total value of £26,700 ($33,597.58).

Shares of LON ROR opened at GBX 273 ($3.44) on Monday. Rotork plc has a twelve month low of GBX 253 ($3.18) and a twelve month high of GBX 375.60 ($4.73). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 297.82 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 323.66. The company has a market capitalization of £2.35 billion and a PE ratio of 29.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Get Rotork alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th were paid a GBX 4.05 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. This is an increase from Rotork’s previous dividend of $2.35. Rotork’s payout ratio is presently 0.94%.

A number of analysts recently commented on ROR shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Rotork in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on Rotork from GBX 405 ($5.10) to GBX 345 ($4.34) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Shore Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Rotork in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 420 ($5.29) price target on shares of Rotork in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 345 ($4.34) price target on shares of Rotork in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 400.89 ($5.04).

About Rotork (Get Rating)

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Rotork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rotork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.