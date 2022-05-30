Insider Buying: Rotork plc (LON:ROR) Insider Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

Rotork plc (LON:ROR – Get Rating) insider Peter Dilnot purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 267 ($3.36) per share, with a total value of £26,700 ($33,597.58).
Shares of LON ROR opened at GBX 273 ($3.44) on Monday. Rotork plc has a twelve month low of GBX 253 ($3.18) and a twelve month high of GBX 375.60 ($4.73). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 297.82 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 323.66. The company has a market capitalization of £2.35 billion and a PE ratio of 29.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th were paid a GBX 4.05 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. This is an increase from Rotork’s previous dividend of $2.35. Rotork’s payout ratio is presently 0.94%.
About Rotork (Get Rating)
Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.
