Insider Buying: S4 Capital plc (LON:SFOR) Insider Acquires 16,700 Shares of Stock

S4 Capital plc (LON:SFOR – Get Rating) insider Scott Spirit bought 16,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 297 ($3.74) per share, for a total transaction of £49,599 ($62,412.23).

LON:SFOR traded up GBX 12.40 ($0.16) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 297.80 ($3.75). The stock had a trading volume of 4,111,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,525,663. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 329.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 461.94. S4 Capital plc has a 12-month low of GBX 250.60 ($3.15) and a 12-month high of GBX 878 ($11.05). The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.07. The stock has a market cap of £1.65 billion and a P/E ratio of -27.71.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SFOR shares. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 550 ($6.92) target price on shares of S4 Capital in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of S4 Capital in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 866 ($10.90).

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe and the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Content Practice and Data & Digital Media Practice segments. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.

