Insider Selling: Else Nutrition Holdings Inc. (CVE:BABY) Senior Officer Sells 48,600 Shares of Stock

Else Nutrition Holdings Inc. (CVE:BABY – Get Rating) Senior Officer Reuben Halevi sold 48,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.35, for a total transaction of C$65,532.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 453,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$611,634.24.
Shares of Else Nutrition stock remained flat at $C$1.17 on Monday. 171,523 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,398. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.24. The company has a current ratio of 7.00, a quick ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.23. The company has a market capitalization of C$121.91 million and a P/E ratio of -6.16. Else Nutrition Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of C$1.06 and a 12-month high of C$4.50.
Else Nutrition Company Profile (Get Rating)
