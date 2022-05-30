Insider Selling: Héroux-Devtek Inc. (TSE:HRX) Senior Officer Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Héroux-Devtek Inc. (TSE:HRX – Get Rating) Senior Officer Stephane Arsenault sold 2,500 shares of Héroux-Devtek stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.16, for a total transaction of C$37,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$893,060.44.
Stephane Arsenault also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, May 27th, Stephane Arsenault sold 1,400 shares of Héroux-Devtek stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.53, for a total transaction of C$21,742.00.
HRX traded up C$0.66 on Monday, hitting C$16.31. 56,222 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,674. Héroux-Devtek Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$13.46 and a fifty-two week high of C$19.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$15.92 and a 200-day moving average price of C$16.89. The stock has a market cap of C$562.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22.
HRX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$20.50 price target on shares of Héroux-Devtek in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$24.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th.
Héroux-Devtek Company Profile (Get Rating)
Héroux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, assembling, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company is also involved in the surface treatment of landing gear components; assembling and installation of aircraft components at customer assembly lines, as well as offers electronic enclosures, heat exchangers, cabinets, and titanium components.
