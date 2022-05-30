Insider Selling: Opsens Inc. (CVE:OPS) Senior Officer Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Opsens Inc. (CVE:OPS – Get Rating) Senior Officer Robin Villeneuve sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.11, for a total value of C$105,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at C$73,850.

Robin Villeneuve also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 19th, Robin Villeneuve sold 50,000 shares of Opsens stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.79, for a total value of C$89,630.00.

On Wednesday, April 20th, Robin Villeneuve sold 40,000 shares of Opsens stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.36, for a total value of C$94,308.00.

Shares of OPS stock traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$1.39. The stock had a trading volume of 24,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,144. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$1.39 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.39. Opsens Inc. has a 1-year low of C$1.11 and a 1-year high of C$1.83.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$6.00 price objective on Opsens and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Opsens Inc provides fiber optic sensing technology. The Company operates through two segments: Medical and Industrial. In Medical segment, the Company focuses on the measure of Fractional Flow Reserve (FFR) in interventional cardiology. In Industrial segment, it develops, manufactures and installs fiber optic sensing solutions for critical applications, such as the monitoring of oil wells and other industrial applications.

