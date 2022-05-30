Insider Selling: Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Senior Officer Sells 23,587 Shares of Stock

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY – Get Rating) Senior Officer Lee Russell Curran sold 23,587 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.68, for a total value of C$369,933.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 236,522 shares in the company, valued at C$3,709,563.74.

Shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock traded up C$0.46 on Monday, hitting C$15.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 365,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 910,112. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.09, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.35. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. has a 1 year low of C$5.49 and a 1 year high of C$15.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$13.66 and a 200-day moving average price of C$11.47. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85.

Get Peyto Exploration & Development alerts:

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.57 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$286.89 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. will post 2.3499998 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PEY. CIBC lifted their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$18.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$18.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Peyto Exploration & Development has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$14.89.

About Peyto Exploration & Development (Get Rating)

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 904 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.