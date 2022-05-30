Insider Selling: Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Senior Officer Sells 23,587 Shares of Stock

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY – Get Rating) Senior Officer Lee Russell Curran sold 23,587 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.68, for a total value of C$369,933.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 236,522 shares in the company, valued at C$3,709,563.74.
Shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock traded up C$0.46 on Monday, hitting C$15.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 365,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 910,112. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.09, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.35. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. has a 1 year low of C$5.49 and a 1 year high of C$15.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$13.66 and a 200-day moving average price of C$11.47. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85.
Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.57 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$286.89 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. will post 2.3499998 EPS for the current year.
About Peyto Exploration & Development (Get Rating)
Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 904 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.
