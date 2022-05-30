Intermediate Capital Group (LON:ICP) PT Lowered to GBX 2,700 at Royal Bank of Canada

Intermediate Capital Group (LON:ICP – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 2,885 ($36.30) to GBX 2,700 ($33.98) in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 65.29% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ICP. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,545 ($32.02) price target on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,666 ($33.55).

Get Intermediate Capital Group alerts:

Shares of Intermediate Capital Group stock opened at GBX 1,633.50 ($20.55) on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,584.75 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,833.09. Intermediate Capital Group has a 12 month low of GBX 1,285 ($16.17) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,493 ($31.37). The firm has a market cap of £4.75 billion and a PE ratio of 9.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.28.

In related news, insider Stephen Welton acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,656 ($20.84) per share, with a total value of £82,800 ($104,190.26). Also, insider Rosemary Leith acquired 675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,716 ($21.59) per share, with a total value of £11,583 ($14,575.31).

About Intermediate Capital Group (Get Rating)

Intermediate Capital Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct it specializes in private debt, credit and equity investments. It invests in middle market, mature, growth capital, reinvestment, industry consolidations, bridge financing, restructuring of a shareholder base, acquisitions, public to private transactions with or without private equity backing, leveraged and acquisition finance, leveraged credit, partnership equity, management buyouts and management buyins, secondary investments, development capital, public quoted company finance, off-balance-sheet finance, refinancing and recapitalizations, and pre-IPO financing.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Intermediate Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intermediate Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.