International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Short Interest Update

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,430,000 shares, a growth of 36.7% from the April 30th total of 3,240,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,610,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Shares of NYSE IFF traded up $1.96 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $132.96. The stock had a trading volume of 30,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,602,866. The business’s 50 day moving average is $126.81 and its 200-day moving average is $134.45. The company has a market cap of $33.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.99, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.02. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 52 week low of $113.40 and a 52 week high of $157.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.38. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 6.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.95%.

In other news, insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 630 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.68, for a total transaction of $76,658.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,879.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 74.3% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.0% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.6% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 14,423 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 90.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on IFF shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $188.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $147.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $165.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.51.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

