International Land Alliance (OTCMKTS:ILAL) versus St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) Head to Head Analysis

St. Joe (NYSE:JOE – Get Rating) and International Land Alliance (OTCMKTS:ILAL – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for St. Joe and International Land Alliance, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score St. Joe 0 0 0 0 N/A International Land Alliance 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares St. Joe and International Land Alliance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets St. Joe 29.16% 13.83% 7.20% International Land Alliance N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares St. Joe and International Land Alliance’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio St. Joe $267.00 million 11.22 $74.55 million $1.44 35.32 International Land Alliance $520,000.00 32.24 -$5.06 million N/A N/A

St. Joe has higher revenue and earnings than International Land Alliance.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

87.6% of St. Joe shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.1% of International Land Alliance shares are held by institutional investors. 42.0% of St. Joe shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 31.1% of International Land Alliance shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

St. Joe beats International Land Alliance on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About St. Joe (Get Rating)

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes for homebuilders or retail consumers. It primarily sells developed homesites and parcels of entitled or undeveloped land. The Hospitality segment owns and operates a private membership club, golf courses, beach clubs, retail outlets, marinas, and other entertainment assets. This segment also engages in the hotel, food and beverage, and gulf-front vacation rental operations, as well as provides management services. The Commercial segment engages in leasing of commercial property, multi-family, a senior living community, and other assets. This segment also plans, develops, entitles, manages, and sells commercial land holdings for retail, office, hotel, senior living, multi-family, self-storage, and industrial uses; and grows and sells pulpwood, sawtimber, and other forest products. The company owns 170,000 acres of land in Northwest Florida. The St. Joe Company was incorporated in 1936 and is based in Panama City Beach, Florida.

About International Land Alliance (Get Rating)

International Land Alliance, Inc. operates as a residential land development company with target properties located primarily in the Baja California, Northern region of Mexico, and Southern California. Its principal activities include purchasing properties; obtaining zoning and other entitlements required to subdivide the properties into residential and commercial building plots; securing financing for the purchase of the plots; improving the properties' infrastructure and amenities; and selling the plots to homebuyers, retirees, investors, and commercial developers. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in San Diego, California.

