International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) Short Interest Up 39.1% in May

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Get Rating) (TSE:ITH) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 267,600 shares, an increase of 39.1% from the April 30th total of 192,400 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 165,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

NYSEAMERICAN THM traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.72. 1,248 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 160,714. The company has a market cap of $140.63 million, a PE ratio of -17.88 and a beta of 0.61. International Tower Hill Mines has a 12-month low of $0.62 and a 12-month high of $1.23.

International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Get Rating) (TSE:ITH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts expect that International Tower Hill Mines will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Anton J. Drescher sold 60,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.30, for a total value of $78,390.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Anton J. Drescher sold 39,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.30, for a total transaction of $51,870.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of International Tower Hill Mines by 16.9% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 172,500 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of International Tower Hill Mines by 187.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 215,462 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 140,462 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of International Tower Hill Mines by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 600,830 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 148,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kopernik Global Investors LLC increased its position in shares of International Tower Hill Mines by 0.4% in the first quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 14,047,222 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $13,779,000 after purchasing an additional 50,469 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.04% of the company’s stock.

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds or has rights to acquire interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska.

