Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) Short Interest Update

Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 661,400 shares, an increase of 34.7% from the April 30th total of 491,000 shares. Currently, 7.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 737,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

NYSE:IPI traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $64.40. 17,033 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 520,987. The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.08 and a 200 day moving average of $59.84. The company has a market capitalization of $877.06 million, a P/E ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 2.05. Intrepid Potash has a 1-year low of $27.43 and a 1-year high of $121.72.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $94.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.11 million. Intrepid Potash had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 91.93%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intrepid Potash will post 9.42 EPS for the current year.

Intrepid Potash declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, March 7th that permits the company to repurchase $35.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IPI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intrepid Potash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. TheStreet upgraded Intrepid Potash from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com lowered Intrepid Potash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Intrepid Potash from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intrepid Potash currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.75.

In other news, major shareholder Clearway Capital Management Ll sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew D. Preston sold 6,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.74, for a total value of $397,244.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,929 shares in the company, valued at $642,803.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 147,092 shares of company stock valued at $9,814,349. Insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Intrepid Potash during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its holdings in Intrepid Potash by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Intrepid Potash by 92.4% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Intrepid Potash during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Intrepid Potash during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 46.04% of the company’s stock.

Intrepid Potash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction and production of the potash in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The Potash segment offers muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market.

