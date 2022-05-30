InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 833,500 shares, a decline of 21.4% from the April 30th total of 1,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 448,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, Compass Point assumed coverage on InvenTrust Properties in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:IVT opened at $30.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.91 and its 200-day moving average is $27.96. InvenTrust Properties has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $32.19.

InvenTrust Properties ( NYSE:IVT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.2052 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. This is an increase from InvenTrust Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IVT. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in InvenTrust Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in InvenTrust Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in InvenTrust Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Emfo LLC acquired a new position in InvenTrust Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in InvenTrust Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 44.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InvenTrust Properties Corp. is a premier multi-tenant retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood centers, and select power centers that often have a grocery component, predominantly in Sun Belt markets with favorable demographics. We seek to continue to execute our strategy to enhance our multi-tenant retail platform by further investing in grocery-anchored centers with essential retail in our current markets, while exhibiting focused and disciplined capital allocation.

