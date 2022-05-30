Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMM) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a drop of 27.5% from the April 30th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:BSMM opened at $25.30 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.33. Invesco BulletShares has a one year low of $25.17 and a one year high of $25.61.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.007 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd.
