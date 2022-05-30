Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMM) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a drop of 27.5% from the April 30th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSMM opened at $25.30 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.33. Invesco BulletShares has a one year low of $25.17 and a one year high of $25.61.

Get Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.007 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF by 546.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 123,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,109,000 after purchasing an additional 103,998 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $1,231,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF by 445.1% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 42,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 34,351 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $757,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF by 64.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 76,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after buying an additional 29,725 shares during the period.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.