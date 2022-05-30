Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a decrease of 25.3% from the April 30th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of NYSE VPV traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.05. 949 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,594. Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $10.33 and a 1 year high of $14.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.00 and a 200 day moving average of $12.26.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.0465 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th.
Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
