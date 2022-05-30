Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a decrease of 25.3% from the April 30th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE VPV traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.05. 949 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,594. Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $10.33 and a 1 year high of $14.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.00 and a 200 day moving average of $12.26.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.0465 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 51,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 11,266 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 137,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 40,540 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 181.8% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 106,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 68,980 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 11.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

