Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) Short Interest Update

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,500 shares, a decrease of 23.5% from the April 30th total of 26,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 165,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
IQI opened at $10.92 on Monday. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $9.88 and a twelve month high of $13.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.61 and a 200-day moving average of $11.89.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.047 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%.
About Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (Get Rating)
Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.
