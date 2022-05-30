Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) Short Interest Update

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,500 shares, a decrease of 23.5% from the April 30th total of 26,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 165,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

IQI opened at $10.92 on Monday. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $9.88 and a twelve month high of $13.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.61 and a 200-day moving average of $11.89.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.047 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IQI. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 12.5% in the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,578,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,886,000 after purchasing an additional 175,105 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 519,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,883,000 after buying an additional 56,068 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 470,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,204,000 after acquiring an additional 19,903 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 442,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,828,000 after acquiring an additional 13,568 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 9.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 369,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,182,000 after acquiring an additional 30,494 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.04% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

