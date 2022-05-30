Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF (NASDAQ:PSCC) Short Interest Down 25.0% in May

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF (NASDAQ:PSCC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the April 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,176,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF by 260.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 9,848 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF in the third quarter valued at about $2,015,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

PSCC stock traded up $2.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $102.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,894. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $101.09 and a 200 day moving average of $102.96. Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF has a 12 month low of $93.33 and a 12 month high of $112.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF (Get Rating)

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Consumer Staples Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of United States consumer staples companies that are principally engaged in the businesses of providing consumer goods and services that have non-cyclical characteristics, including tobacco, textiles, food and beverage, and non-discretionary retail.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.