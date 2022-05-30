Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for May 30th (ALA, ALV, ASML, AT1, BARC, BMW, BOY, CWB, DB1, HSBA)

Posted by on May 30th, 2022

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, May 30th:

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$33.00 to C$34.00.

Allianz (FRA:ALV) was given a €264.00 ($280.85) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

ASML (EPA:ASML) was given a €940.00 ($1,000.00) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) was given a €7.30 ($7.77) price target by analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser In….

Barclays (LON:BARC) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 230 ($2.89) to GBX 210 ($2.64). They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Barclays (LON:BARC) was given a GBX 210 ($2.64) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) was given a €100.00 ($106.38) price target by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

Bodycote (LON:BOY) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 750 ($9.44) to GBX 665 ($8.37). JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC to C$36.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) had its target price cut by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$44.00 to C$38.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from C$43.00 to C$37.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) had its price target cut by TD Securities from C$42.00 to C$39.00.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from C$44.00 to C$37.00.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$44.00 to C$38.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) had its target price lowered by CSFB from C$35.00 to C$33.00.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) had its target price lowered by CIBC from C$34.00 to C$32.00.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$42.50 to C$39.50.

Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) was given a €192.00 ($204.26) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

HSBC (LON:HSBA) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 500 ($6.29) to GBX 570 ($7.17). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

HSBC (LON:HSBA) was given a GBX 570 ($7.17) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

Intermediate Capital Group (LON:ICP) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 2,885 ($36.30) to GBX 2,700 ($33.98). The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Kingfisher (LON:KGF) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 370 ($4.66) to GBX 350 ($4.40). The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) was given a €115.00 ($122.34) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 67 ($0.84) to GBX 61 ($0.77). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 200 ($2.52) to GBX 170 ($2.14). They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC to C$93.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$100.00 to C$105.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$106.00 to C$107.00.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$103.00 to C$109.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$100.00 to C$102.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Porsche Automobil (ETR:PAH3) was given a €60.00 ($63.83) target price by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 370 ($4.66) to GBX 330 ($4.15). The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) was given a GBX 8,000 ($100.67) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) was given a GBX 6,600 ($83.05) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Renault (EPA:RNO) was given a €25.00 ($26.60) price target by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) was given a €201.00 ($213.83) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

SAF-Holland (ETR:SFQ) was given a €15.00 ($15.96) target price by analysts at Warburg Research.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $100.00 to $125.00.

Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$6.50 to C$6.00.

Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) was given a €46.00 ($48.94) target price by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Südzucker (ETR:SZU) was given a €11.00 ($11.70) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) was given a €9.40 ($10.00) target price by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 245 ($3.08) to GBX 230 ($2.89). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Vonovia (ETR:VNA) was given a €65.00 ($69.15) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) was given a €160.00 ($170.21) price target by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) had its target price reduced by Cowen Inc from C$12.50 to C$6.50.

Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) had its price target reduced by CIBC from C$6.50 to C$5.00. CIBC currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

