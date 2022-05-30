Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for May 30th (ALA, ALV, ASML, AT1, BARC, BMW, BOY, CWB, DB1, HSBA)

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, May 30th:

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$33.00 to C$34.00.

Get AltaGas Ltd alerts:

Allianz (FRA:ALV) was given a €264.00 ($280.85) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

ASML (EPA:ASML)

was given a €940.00 ($1,000.00) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) was given a €7.30 ($7.77) price target by analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser In….

Barclays (LON:BARC) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 230 ($2.89) to GBX 210 ($2.64). They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Barclays (LON:BARC) was given a GBX 210 ($2.64) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) was given a €100.00 ($106.38) price target by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

Bodycote (LON:BOY) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 750 ($9.44) to GBX 665 ($8.37). JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC to C$36.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) had its target price cut by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$44.00 to C$38.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from C$43.00 to C$37.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) had its price target cut by TD Securities from C$42.00 to C$39.00.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from C$44.00 to C$37.00.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$44.00 to C$38.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) had its target price lowered by CSFB from C$35.00 to C$33.00.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) had its target price lowered by CIBC from C$34.00 to C$32.00.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$42.50 to C$39.50.

Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) was given a €192.00 ($204.26) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

HSBC (LON:HSBA) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 500 ($6.29) to GBX 570 ($7.17). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

HSBC (LON:HSBA) was given a GBX 570 ($7.17) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

Intermediate Capital Group (LON:ICP) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 2,885 ($36.30) to GBX 2,700 ($33.98). The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Kingfisher (LON:KGF) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 370 ($4.66) to GBX 350 ($4.40). The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) was given a €115.00 ($122.34) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 67 ($0.84) to GBX 61 ($0.77). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 200 ($2.52) to GBX 170 ($2.14). They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC to C$93.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$100.00 to C$105.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$106.00 to C$107.00.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$103.00 to C$109.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$100.00 to C$102.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Porsche Automobil (ETR:PAH3) was given a €60.00 ($63.83) target price by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 370 ($4.66) to GBX 330 ($4.15). The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) was given a GBX 8,000 ($100.67) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) was given a GBX 6,600 ($83.05) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Renault (EPA:RNO) was given a €25.00 ($26.60) price target by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) was given a €201.00 ($213.83) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

SAF-Holland (ETR:SFQ) was given a €15.00 ($15.96) target price by analysts at Warburg Research.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $100.00 to $125.00.

Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$6.50 to C$6.00.

Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) was given a €46.00 ($48.94) target price by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Südzucker (ETR:SZU) was given a €11.00 ($11.70) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) was given a €9.40 ($10.00) target price by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 245 ($3.08) to GBX 230 ($2.89). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Vonovia (ETR:VNA) was given a €65.00 ($69.15) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) was given a €160.00 ($170.21) price target by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) had its target price reduced by Cowen Inc from C$12.50 to C$6.50.

Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) had its price target reduced by CIBC from C$6.50 to C$5.00. CIBC currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AltaGas Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AltaGas Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.