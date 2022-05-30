Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for InflaRx (IFRX)

InflaRx (NASDAQ: IFRX) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/26/2022 – InflaRx was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “InflaRx N.V. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on applying its proprietary anti-C5a technology to discover and develop first-in-class, potent and specific inhibitors of C5a. InflaRx N.V. is based in Germany. “

5/24/2022 – InflaRx was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $1.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “InflaRx N.V. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on applying its proprietary anti-C5a technology to discover and develop first-in-class, potent and specific inhibitors of C5a. InflaRx N.V. is based in Germany. “

5/13/2022 – InflaRx had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $15.00 to $7.00.

5/13/2022 – InflaRx had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $10.00 to $7.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:IFRX traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.47. 39,596 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 222,529. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.07. InflaRx has a 12-month low of $1.29 and a 12-month high of $5.69. The stock has a market cap of $64.98 million, a P/E ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 0.82.

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.04. As a group, research analysts forecast that InflaRx will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sofinnova Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of InflaRx in the 4th quarter worth $5,530,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of InflaRx in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,525,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of InflaRx in the first quarter worth about $9,609,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of InflaRx in the first quarter worth about $603,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in InflaRx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $759,000. 20.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InflaRx N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops inhibitors using C5a technology primarily in Germany and the United States. The company's C5a is an inflammatory mediator that is involved in the progression of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases.

