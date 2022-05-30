Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Poseida Therapeutics (PSTX)

Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ: PSTX) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/14/2022 – Poseida Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Poseida Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing therapeutics for high unmet medical needs. The company is developing a pipeline of solutions for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumors, as well as vivo programs for liver-directed gene therapies for rare diseases. In addition, it offers CAR-T therapies for the treatment for cancer. Poseida Therapeutics Inc. is based in San Diego, California. “

5/13/2022 – Poseida Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

5/13/2022 – Poseida Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at BTIG Research from $40.00 to $20.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/13/2022 – Poseida Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $19.00 to $9.00.

5/9/2022 – Poseida Therapeutics had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald.

Shares of NASDAQ:PSTX traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.15. 6,385 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,722. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.74. Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.82 and a fifty-two week high of $11.10. The stock has a market cap of $134.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 4.34.

Get Poseida Therapeutics Inc alerts:

Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $31.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.75 million. Equities research analysts predict that Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 3,621.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 20,496 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Poseida Therapeutics by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 10,534 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Poseida Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 22,718 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 80.1% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 66,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 29,431 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.89% of the company’s stock.

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company develops P-PSMA-101, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic castrate resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC).

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Poseida Therapeutics Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Poseida Therapeutics Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.