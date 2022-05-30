Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Cascades (CAS)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Cascades (TSE: CAS) in the last few weeks:

5/16/2022 – Cascades had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$14.00 to C$11.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/13/2022 – Cascades had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$18.00 to C$14.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/13/2022 – Cascades had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$14.00 to C$10.50. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/13/2022 – Cascades had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$17.00 to C$15.00.

5/13/2022 – Cascades had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$20.00 to C$17.00.

4/21/2022 – Cascades had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$15.00 to C$14.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

TSE:CAS traded up C$0.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$10.45. The stock had a trading volume of 116,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,092. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.25, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$12.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$13.02. Cascades Inc. has a 12-month low of C$9.08 and a 12-month high of C$16.45. The stock has a market cap of C$1.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.49.

Cascades (TSE:CAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.22) by C$0.13. The firm had revenue of C$1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$982.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Cascades Inc. will post 1.3799999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. Cascades’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.24%.

In related news, Senior Officer Allan Hogg acquired 5,000 shares of Cascades stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$9.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$48,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 97,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$950,105.30. Insiders purchased a total of 5,900 shares of company stock worth $57,331 over the last ninety days.

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Containerboard, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It manufactures containerboards, as well as converts corrugated products. The company also offers uncoated recycled paperboards for use in packaging converters and industrial users of headers and wrappers for the paper industry, as well as partitions that are used as protective packaging; honeycomb paperboards for the beer, wine, and spirits industry; laminated paperboards for food packaging and furniture backing industries; and specialty containers, structural components, and paperboard and fiber composites.

